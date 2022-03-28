Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 21,100, a new low since January 12 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 21,101 over the past day to 17,783,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since January 12. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.12%.

As many as 1,762 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 56 regions, while in 25 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 2,203 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 703 over the past day versus 867 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,736,793, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 998 over the past day versus 1,105 a day earlier, reaching 1,497,289.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,746 over the past day, reaching 16,689,977, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 93.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 47,540 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 335 over the past day to 367,686, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 338 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.