Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 34,400 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 34,442 over the past day to 17,518,699, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

As many as 5,513 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 10.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 49 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 5,008 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,130 over the past day versus 1,352 a day earlier, reaching 2,727,394, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,486 over the past day versus 1,560 a day earlier, reaching 1,484,563.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 105,064 over the past day, reaching 16,039,709, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 91.6% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 112,614 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 524 over the past day to 363,563, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 561 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.08%, according to the crisis center.