Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 35,000 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 34,819 over the past day to 17,484,257, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

As many as 5,008 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 60 regions, while in 20 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 5,945 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,352 over the past day versus 1,621 a day earlier, reaching 2,726,264, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,560 over the past day versus 1,569 a day earlier, reaching 1,483,077.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 561 over the past day to 363,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 576 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.08%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 112,614 over the past day, reaching 15,934,645, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 91.1% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 118,009 patients recovered.



