    15:49, 16 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Russia’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 22,778

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia identified 22,778 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, hitting an all-time high, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

    The overall case tally has reached 1,948,603.

    According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 1.2% for five days.

    The rate is the lowest in Dagestan (0.6%), the Mari El, Kalmykia, Tatarstan and Khanty—Mansiysk regions (0.7%).


