    19:43, 24 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by almost 133,000 — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 132,998, over the past day to 15,928,568, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, it reached 0.84%.

    As many as 8,632 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 47.2% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 80 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 5 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 762 over the past day to 348,578.

    A day earlier 785 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate went down to 2.19%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 136,433 over the past day, reaching 12,972,661.

    A day earlier some 179,203 patients recovered.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 81.4% of the total number of those infected.



