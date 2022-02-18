EN
    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 180,071 to 15,020,573

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 180,071 to 15,020,573 — crisis center, TASS reports.

    Moscow daily cases

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,308 over the past day versus 9,705 a day earlier, reaching 2,650,927.

    The growth rate hit 0.31%.

    Some 86 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 85 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,444, the crisis center reports.

    As many as 38,981 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries hit 2,363,212.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 784 over the past day to 343,957.

    A day earlier 790 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate went down to 2.29%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 198,369 over the past day, reaching 12,026,844.

    A day earlier some 185,082 patients recovered.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 80% of the total number of those infected.


