TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:15, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 8,640, a new low since May 31, 2021

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,640 over the past day to 18,092,791, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since May 31, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

    As many as 3,462 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 227.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in four regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,058 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 416 over the past day versus 497 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,754,226, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 624 over the past day versus 628 a day earlier, reaching 1,513,374.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 16,763 over the past day, reaching 17,407,228, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.2% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier, some 14,324 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 235 over the past day, reaching 373,948, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier, 213 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Thus, for two weeks in a row, the country reports less than 300 daily COVID deaths.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
