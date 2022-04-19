Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by 8,640, a new low since May 31, 2021

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,640 over the past day to 18,092,791, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since May 31, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 3,462 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 227.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in four regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,058 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 416 over the past day versus 497 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,754,226, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 624 over the past day versus 628 a day earlier, reaching 1,513,374.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 16,763 over the past day, reaching 17,407,228, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.2% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 14,324 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 235 over the past day, reaching 373,948, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 213 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Thus, for two weeks in a row, the country reports less than 300 daily COVID deaths.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.