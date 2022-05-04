EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:47, 04 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 5,100

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,093 over the past day to 18,206,167, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

    As many as 1,398 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,441 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 282 over the past day versus 250 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,762,019, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 328 over the past day versus 356 a day earlier, reaching 1,520,836.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,664 over the past day, reaching 17,569,936, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.5% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 7,052 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 129 over the past day, reaching 376,421, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 125 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!