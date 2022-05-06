Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 5,500 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,541 over the past day to 18,216,719, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,845 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,248 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 526 over the past day versus 393 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,762,938, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 364 over the past day versus 349 a day earlier, reaching 1,521,549.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,408 over the past day, reaching 17,588,067, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 8,723 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 136 over the past day, reaching 376,696, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 139 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.