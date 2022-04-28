Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 7,700 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,681 over the past day to 18,167,281, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.04%.

As many as 2,596 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 2,986 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 629 over the past day versus 760 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,759,643, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 487 over the past day versus 510 a day earlier, reaching 1,518,369.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,063 over the past day, reaching 17,517,922, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 11,477 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 166 over the past day, reaching 375,566, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 163 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.