Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 8,900 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,875 over the past day to 18,110,861, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 2,928 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.95% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,017 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 616 over the past day versus 749 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,755,591, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 579 over the past day versus 611 a day earlier, reaching 1,514,564.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,182 over the past day, reaching 17,414,182, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 16,200 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 197 over the past day, reaching 374,368, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

For the first time since October 19, 2020, the country records less than 200 daily COVID deaths. A day earlier 223 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



