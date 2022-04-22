Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 9,000 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,001 over the past day to 18,119,862, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 2,660 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 2,928 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 644 over the past day versus 616 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,756,235, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 608 over the past day versus 579 a day earlier, reaching 1,515,172.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,480 over the past day, reaching 17,451,090, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 14,182 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 195 over the past day, reaching 374,563, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 197 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.