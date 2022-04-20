Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 9,200 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,195 over the past day to 18,101,986, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

As many as 3,017 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,462 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 749 over the past day versus 416 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,754,975, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 611 over the past day versus 624 a day earlier, reaching 1,513,985.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 16,200 over the past day, reaching 17,423,428, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 16,763 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 223 over the past day, reaching 374,171, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 235 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



