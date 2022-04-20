EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:45, 20 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 9,200 — crisis center

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,195 over the past day to 18,101,986, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.

    As many as 3,017 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 3,462 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 749 over the past day versus 416 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,754,975, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 611 over the past day versus 624 a day earlier, reaching 1,513,985.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 16,200 over the past day, reaching 17,423,428, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.3% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 16,763 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 223 over the past day, reaching 374,171, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 235 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!