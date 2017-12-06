Russia's Deputy PM barred from future Olympic involvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko and former deputy minister of sports Yuri Nagornykh are have been handed a lifetime ban from any involvement in future Olympic Games, sport.inform.kz reports.

The decision was announced following the results of the OIC Executive Committee's meeting on December 5 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

As previously reported, the IOC Executive Committee barred Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Clean Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in the games under a neutral flag.