EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:46, 06 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia's Deputy PM barred from future Olympic involvement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko and former deputy minister of sports Yuri Nagornykh are have been handed a lifetime ban from any involvement in future Olympic Games, sport.inform.kz reports.

    The decision was announced following the results of the OIC Executive Committee's meeting on December 5 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    As previously reported, the IOC Executive Committee barred Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Clean Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in the games under a neutral flag.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Scandal Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!