Russia's Foreign Ministry confirms John Kerry's visit to Moscow on July 14-15

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will pay a working visit to Moscow on July 14-15, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"He will have talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to continue to discuss current issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda," the ministry said.

The situation in the Russia-U.S. relations is complicated, the ministry noted. "They [the relations] have been seriously damaged by unfriendly steps Washington has been taking since early 2014. These include breaking of ties in many areas, imposing of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, which runs counter to the international law. One of the results is the reduction of bilateral trade by almost a third," the ministry said.

"Moscow is taking reciprocal steps in response to the United States' attempt to inflict damage to us, including to dangerous actions in the military sphere," the ministry said, adding that it has been warning the U.S side that its "confrontational course towards Russia is futile and even dangerous and constructive cooperation is possible only on the basis of equality, non-interference into our domestic affairs and reckoning with Russian interests."

For more information go to TASS