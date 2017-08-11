EN
    13:52, 11 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia’s highest volcano spews huge ash cloud in Kamchatka

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Klyuchevskoi Volcano in Kamchatka, Eurasia's highest active volcano, has spewed a column of ash rising to 8 kilometers, TASS cites the Kamchatka department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Friday.

    "A column of ash above the Klyuchevskoi Volcano rose to eight kilometers above the sea level today," a spokesman for the service said.

    According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Kamchatka department, winds carried the plumes of ash away from nearby settlements.

    The 4,750-meter-tall (15,580-feet) volcano is located in the Kamchatka Peninsula's Ust-Kamchatka District. There are no international airplane routes in the Klyuchevskoye volcano area.

     

     

