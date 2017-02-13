Russia's Lavrov told about the benefits of Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is necessary to continue within the Astana platform in order to monitor respecting ceasefire and the move towards political reform in Syria, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, RIA Novosti reported.

"We proceed from the need to continue to use the Astana platform to monitor that parties meet their obligations not to use force, and to promote and stimulate the process of political reform", said Lavrov during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Mongolia Tsend Munkh-Orgil.