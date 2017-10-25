11:30, 25 October 2017 | GMT +6
Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050
STAR CITY. KAZINFORM Russia's space rocket corporation Energia on Tuesday for the first time unveiled the likely phases and dates of implementing the national space program in a detailed presentation at the cosmonauts training center near Moscow, TASS reports.
The program envisages creation of a manned Moon rover, radiation shelter, experimental production facilities on the Moon's surface, a mineral resources production complex and many other ideas. Energia corporation hopes that after 2050 the base will be able to serve as a stopover for expeditions into deep space towards other planets.
Photo:© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Read more .