EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 25 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050

    None
    None
    STAR CITY. KAZINFORM Russia's space rocket corporation Energia on Tuesday for the first time unveiled the likely phases and dates of implementing the national space program in a detailed presentation at the cosmonauts training center near Moscow, TASS reports.

    The program envisages creation of a manned Moon rover, radiation shelter, experimental production facilities on the Moon's surface, a mineral resources production complex and many other ideas. Energia corporation hopes that after 2050 the base will be able to serve as a stopover for expeditions into deep space towards other planets.

    Photo:© Marina Lystseva/TASS


    Read more .

    Tags:
    Russia Space exploration Space Interesting facts and stories World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!