Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 26,000 for first time since October 6

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,907 to 10,267,719 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. TASS reports.

The number of new daily cases was below 26,000 for the first time since October 6.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

In particular, 2,075 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,906 in Moscow, 1,811 in the Moscow region, 652 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 615 in the Perm region and 598 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 913,271 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 1,906 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since September 15. The total number of cases has reached 2,007,616.

A total of 2,630 cases were identified on Monday. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.1%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 80 to 36,044 in the past day and recoveries rose by 3,155 to 1,840,029.

There are currently 131,543 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,027 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 1,019 the day before.

Coronavirus fatalities were below 1,100 for the fifth consecutive day. The total death toll has reached 299,249.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.91% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 66 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 50 in the Moscow region, 38 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 32 in the Sverdlovsk region. The Voronezh and Rostov regions confirmed 35 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia recorded 40,219 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 9,055,199.

According to data from the crisis center, 88.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,342 recoveries were confirmed in the Moscow region, 3,155 in Moscow, 2,302 in St. Petersburg, 1,112 in the Voronezh region, 1,035 in the Altai region, 1,022 in the Chelyabinsk region and 1,006 in the Samara region.