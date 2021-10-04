Russia’s production of COVID-19 vaccines will exceed 300 mln doses by 2022 — minister

GELENDZHIK. KAZINFORM - Russia has produced about 170 mln doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus and by the end of the year the production will exceed 300 mln doses, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday. He was speaking at the Biotechmed forum, TASS reports.

«From January to October 1 almost 170 mln full packages of doses of the vaccines were produced,» he said.

According to the minister, Sputnik V accounts for the majority of the vaccines that were produced in the country. In September, the production of Sputnik V by Generium and Biocad companies totaled 40 mln doses of two components, he said.

«Before the end of the year it is planned to produce about 150 [mln doses]. Thus, by the end of the year we will approach the figure of 300 mln plus,» the minister said.

Manturov added that currently there is excess of the vaccines against the coronavirus in the country.

The minister also called the Sputnik V vaccine «a very sought-after» abroad and recalled that it has been registered in 70 countries.