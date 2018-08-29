Russia's Putin softens decisions on raising retirement age

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his televised address on Wednesday the retirement age for women should be 60 rather than 63, TASS reports. .

"The retirement age for women should not increase more than for men. That's why I believe it is necessary to reduce the increase in the retirement age for women proposed by the law from 8 to 5 years," Putin said.

The president said the draft bill on the pension reform suggests increasing the retirement age for women by eight years and for men by five years. "That wouldn't do, certainly. This is wrong," Putin said.

"The retirement age for women should not outpace that of men. That's why I believe it is necessary to reduce the increase in the retirement age for women proposed by the legislation from 8 to 5 years," Putin said, noting, "Our country's attitude towards women is unique and compassionate." "We understand that not only do they work, but usually, they are the backbone of the entire home, caring for the family, educating the children and taking care of the grandchildren."

Putin also noted that women who have 37 years of work experience and men who have 42 years of work experience should have the right to early retirement. The draft law suggests that women and men may retire early if they work for 40 and 45 years, respectively.

"Those who started working early should have an opportunity to retire not only because of their age, but taking into account their work experience," the president said.

In his televised address, Putin outlined a number of measures that, in his opinion, will soften the decisions on raising the retirement age as much as possible.

"The proposals that were discussed today will be formalized as amendments and brought into the State Duma as soon as possible," Putin said.

"I have very accurately, in detail and absolutely sincerely reported to you about the current state and proposals for the sustainable development of the pension system in our country," the president said, stressing that "we have to take a difficult but necessary decision."

"I am asking you for understanding," the head of state said in his address to the citizens.