Russia's Red Wings to launch St.Petersburg-Astana flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Red Wings air carrier is set to launch Saint Petersburg-Astana flight, Kazinform reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

"The Committee is working now over development of international flights. Red Wings Airline Company has been designated by the Russian aviation authorities to operate flights en Saint Petesrburg-Astana route 7 times a week," the press service of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee says.

Air Astana presently performs direct flights from Astana to Saint Petersburg 6 times a week. From the Russian side this flight was previously operated by Rossiya air carrier.