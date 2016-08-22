EN
    11:54, 22 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Russia's Roscosmos plans to create new super-heavy rocket by 2023

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Roscosmos state corporation has started designing a new super-heavy-class rocket, the Izvestia daily reported.

    The paper said the rocket will be created in 5-7 years.

    "With Roscosmos rocket systems general designer Alexander Medvedev, we have been developing a super-heavy-class carrier with the use of the engine we have - RD-171; it underlies the concept of a super-heavy carrier," Energia rocket and space corporation general director Vladimir Solntsev said.

    Photo: © Sergey Savostianov/TASS

