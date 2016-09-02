Russia's Roscosmos sets Nov 23 for Proton rocket launch with US satellite

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Roscosmos space corporation has set November 23 as the launch date for a Proton carrier rocket with a US telecommunications satellite, the corporation's schedule published on Thursday stated.

"The launch of the EchoStar-21 unmanned spacecraft on the Proton-M launch vehicle with the Briz-M upper stage is scheduled from Baikonur on November 23," the schedule states.



EchoStar 21, built by Space Systems/Loral with estimated operational life of 15 years, is expected to extend constellation of Echostar satellites and will provide 2 GHz mobile voice and data communications utilizing S-band transponders mainly with European coverage.



Source: Sputniknews