Russia’s Sberbank denies Kazakh hackers’ involvement in cyber attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sberbank rules out that Kazakh hackers could have attacked Russian banks, according to First Deputy CEO of Sberbank Lev Khasis.

“Last week’s DDoS attacks were coordinated and were carried out from various countries. But all of them were coordinated from one source. We have already identified the country where the attack was made from. We have sent all the required documents to the Central Bank and law-enforcement structures. Further actions will depend on the decisions of the authorities since it will relate to inter-state relations,” RIA Novosti reports citing Lev Hasis.

The Bank’s representative refused from naming the country where the attacks were coordinated from. According to him, this is neither the U.S. nor Kazakhstan.

Recall that five major Russian banks suffered DDoS attacks last week.

Chief of the Russian Sberbank German Gref said that this attack was 1000-fold stronger than previous ones.