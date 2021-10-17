EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 17 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, TASS reports.

    Rescuers are currently approaching the capsule to help crew members leave it. The actress and the film director arrived to the ISS on October 5 and spent 12 days in orbit. Novitsky’s space mission began on April 9.

    Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

    Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were supposed to be filmed in the orbit.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Space World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!