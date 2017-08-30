Russia’s space agency plans seven launches in autumn
The plan envisages seven launches over this period, the Roscosmos press office said.
"Under the ISS [International Space Station] program, two launches of carrier rockets from the Baikonur spaceport are planned: the launch of a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft (with the crew of a new expedition to the ISS) on September 13 and the launch of a Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-07 resupply ship on October 12," the Roscosmos press office said.
The commercial program envisages two launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome: a Proton-M rocket will orbit a Spanish Amazonas 5 communications satellite on September 11 and the launch of a Proton-M carrier with a Chinese AsiaSat 9 communications satellite is planned for September 28.
Russia's federal and commercial programs envisage two launches from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia in the autumn: a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket will blast off with a Glonass-M satellite on September 22 and the launch of a Rokot carrier rocket with a European Sentinel-5 Precursor space vehicle is planned for October 9-12 (the date has yet to be specified), Roscosmos said.
Russia's federal space program also envisages one launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome: a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket is planned to blast off with Russia's Meteor-M Earth remote sensing satellite on November 28.