Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan down in 2Q of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Federal Customs Service of Russia has published the Report on Russia's foreign trade in goods with Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2016: exports, imports, products, dynamics.

In the 2nd quarter of 2016, Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan was $3,198,494,833, down 28.97% ($1,304,662,956) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $2,270,920,837, down 24.38% ($732,131,885) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

Russia’s imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $927,573,996, down 38.17% ($572,531,071) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

Russia’s trade surplus with Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 was $1,343,346,841, a 10.62% decrease ($159,600,814) over the 2nd quarter of 2015.

Kazakhstan was Russia’s 9th largest trading partner in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (just as in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.9388% of Russia’s total trade (down from 3.3030% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

Kazakhstan was Russia’s 7th largest export market in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (up from 9th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 3.4176% of Russia’s total exports (up from 3.2804% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

Kazakhstan was Russia’s 11th largest supplier in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (down from 7th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.1881% of Russia’s total imports (down from 3.3493% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

Russia’s Exports to Kazakhstan

The major share of Russian exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:

· Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 22.62% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (25.44% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.27% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (14.01% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 15.28% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (15.88% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 14.72% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (16.08% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 14.25% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (11.99% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Wood and wood products (HS codes 44-49) - 5.19% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (4.22% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

· Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.59% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (2.15% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

The largest gains in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

· Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (HS code 24) - an increase of $12,478,309;

· Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes (HS code 15) - an increase of $7,070,210.

The largest declines in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

· Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $202,623,055;

· Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $105,753,924;

· Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - a decrease of $95,861,878;

· Iron and steel (HS code 72) - a decrease of $32,526,239;

· Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $28,444,525;

· Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - a decrease of $23,005,497;

· Beverages, spirits and vinegar (HS code 22) - a decrease of $15,174,329;

· Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds (HS code 86) - a decrease of $15,097,297;

· Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,530,407;

· Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal (HS code 44) - a decrease of $14,223,414;

· Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants (HS code 20) - a decrease of $10,527,451;

· Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $9,139,466;

· Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof (HS code 90) - a decrease of $8,978,700;

· Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers’ wares (HS code 19) - a decrease of $7,934,895;

· Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $7,278,532;

· Cocoa and cocoa preparations (HS code 18) - a decrease of $7,225,237.



Russia's exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 by product groups HS

code Name of product group Value of exports

in Q2 2016,

US dollars ($) Percent share in total export Value of exports

in Q2 2015,

US dollars ($) Percent change

in Q2 2016

over Q2 2015 01 Live animals 1,656,813 0.07 2 303 581 -28.08 02 Meat and edible meat offal 10,082,813 0.44 13 933 584 -27.64 03 Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates 3,215,325 0.14 2 522 052 27.49 04 Dairy produce; birds eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included 21,470,198 0.95 25 408 918 -15.50 05 Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included 244,885 0.01 224 479 9.09 06 Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage 498,996 0.02 525 887 -5.11 07 Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers 1,274,913 0.06 1 286 021 -0.86 08 Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons 3,067,439 0.14 2 462 292 24.58 09 Coffee, tea, maté and spices 6,646,392 0.29 3 857 062 72.32 10 Cereals 3,053,397 0.13 7 167 907 -57.40 11 Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten 3,864,127 0.17 5 552 322 -30.41 12 Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder 7,576,013 0.33 2 740 028 176.49 13 Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts 523,141 0.02 420 162 24.51 14 Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included 37,948 0.00 43 038 -11.83 15 Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes 33,384,275 1.47 26 314 065 26.87 16 Preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates 15,992,767 0.70 20 592 231 -22.34 17 Sugars and sugar confectionery 9,095,582 0.40 9 352 578 -2.75 18 Cocoa and cocoa preparations 23,745,465 1.05 30 970 702 -23.33 19 Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares 41,939,559 1.85 49 874 454 -15.91 20 Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants 21,925,806 0.97 32 453 257 -32.44 21 Miscellaneous edible preparations 40,347,261 1.78 45 525 228 -11.37 22 Beverages, spirits and vinegar 22,145,240 0.98 37 319 569 -40.66 23 Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal feed 10,667,513 0.47 10 487 237 1.72 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 41,218,503 1.82 28 740 194 43.42 25 Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement 14,535,317 0.64 29 065 724 -49.99 26 Ores, slag and ash 84,909,478 3.74 113 354 003 -25.09 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 234,784,832 10.34 340 538 756 -31.05 28 Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes 32,594,090 1.44 36 030 287 -9.54 29 Organic chemicals 20,580,788 0.91 24 850 456 -17.18 30 Pharmaceutical products 30,334,835 1.34 33 492 699 -9.43 31 Fertilizers 12,493,211 0.55 12 805 822 -2.44 32 Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics 21,131,062 0.93 19 806 332 6.69 33 Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations 25,154,017 1.11 22 914 221 9.77 34 Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modeling pastes, "dental waxes" and dental preparations with a basis of plaster 32,861,079 1.45 38 181 206 -13.93 35 Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes 3,281,795 0.14 2 701 844 21.47 36 Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations 5,740,304 0.25 5 161 648 11.21 37 Photographic or cinematographic goods 605,332 0.03 459 825 31.64 38 Miscellaneous chemical products 39,421,841 1.74 33 161 512 18.88 39 Plastics and articles thereof 140,013,569 6.17 138 731 645 0.92 40 Rubber and articles thereof 50,767,648 2.24 52 282 572 -2.90 41 Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather 1,097,642 0.05 1 107 505 -0.89 42 Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silkworm gut) 1,874,363 0.08 2 609 086 -28.16 43 Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof 10,102 0.00 26 176 -61.41 44 Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal 47,538,164 2.09 61 761 578 -23.03 45 Cork and articles of cork 15,821 0.00 28 017 -43.53 46 Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork 21,593 0.00 23 682 -8.82 47 Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard 2,459,791 0.11 1 868 176 31.67 48 Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard 61,672,299 2.72 55 551 163 11.02 49 Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans 6,064,578 0.27 7 594 291 -20.14 50 Silk 224 0.00 204 9.80 51 Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric 904,516 0.04 661 166 36.81 52 Cotton 2,127,004 0.09 2 452 043 -13.26 53 Other vegetable textile fibers; paper yarn and woven fabric of paper yarn 97,960 0.00 157 858 -37.94 54 Man-made filaments 983,271 0.04 453 180 116.97 55 Man-made staple fibers 2,546,193 0.11 2 903 744 -12.31 56 Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof 6,564,904 0.29 6 709 792 -2.16 57 Carpets and other textile floor coverings 443,358 0.02 540 826 -18.02 58 Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace, tapestries; trimmings; embroidery 1,185,957 0.05 242 863 388.32 59 Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use 2,363,256 0.10 3 885 663 -39.18 60 Knitted or crocheted fabrics 71,605 0.00 43 287 65.42 61 Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted 7,655,212 0.34 11 326 363 -32.41 62 Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted 12,122,390 0.53 15 376 066 -21.16 63 Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags 5,378,490 0.24 5 287 072 1.73 64 Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles 15,672,408 0.69 13 613 102 15.13 65 Headgear and parts thereof 688,879 0.03 757 898 -9.11 66 Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, seatsticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof 51,070 0.00 46 373 10.13 67 Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair 24,266 0.00 14 911 62.74 68 Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials 25,773,410 1.13 34 912 876 -26.18 69 Ceramic products 34,506,803 1.52 33 916 592 1.74 70 Glass and glassware 29,052,058 1.28 33 227 716 -12.57 71 Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin 6,937,262 0.31 14 215 794 -51.20 72 Iron and steel 152,654,082 6.72 185 180 321 -17.56 73 Articles of iron or steel 134,611,339 5.93 230 473 217 -41.59 74 Copper and articles thereof 4,980,281 0.22 5 149 965 -3.29 75 Nickel and articles thereof 357,150 0.02 649 995 -45.05 76 Aluminum and articles thereof 33,543,636 1.48 32 095 775 4.51 78 Lead and articles thereof 1,613,976 0.07 198 778 711.95 79 Zinc and articles thereof 525,390 0.02 848 956 -38.11 80 Tin and articles thereof 507,756 0.02 1 284 835 -60.48 81 Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof 576,383 0.03 704 838 -18.22 82 Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal 8,125,991 0.36 9 406 128 -13.61 83 Miscellaneous articles of base metal 9,525,476 0.42 10 766 476 -11.53 84 Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 220,152,378 9.69 243 157 875 -9.46 85 Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 148,187,612 6.53 146 408 727 1.22 86 Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds 13,927,049 0.61 29 024 346 -52.02 87 Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 106,823,308 4.70 309 446 363 -65.48 89 Ships, boats and floating structures 564,707 0.02 2 958 634 -80.91 90 Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof 23,935,668 1.05 32 914 368 -27.28 91 Clocks and watches and parts thereof 761,364 0.03 1 875 209 -59.40 92 Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles 48,528 0.00 34 637 40.10 94 Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings 33,333,796 1.47 35 794 476 -6.87 95 Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof 8,566,333 0.38 10 600 903 -19.19 96 Miscellaneous manufactured articles 18,805,810 0.83 18 112 381 3.83 97 Works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques 4,406 0.00 1 844 138.94 SS Classified 0 0.00 121 033 212 -100.00

Russia's Imports from Kazakhstan

The major share of Russian imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:

Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 36.44% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (56.30% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 24.04% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (12.40% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.65% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (17.97% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 9.42% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (4.84% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 7.48% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.25% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (0.96% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

Precious metals and stones (HS code 71) - 0.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.20% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

The largest gains in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

Iron and steel (HS code 72) - an increase of $31,014,430;

Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - an increase of $16,859,898;

Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - an increase of $8,282,013;

Ceramic products (HS code 69) - an increase of $7,665,250;

Sugars and sugar confectionery (HS code 17) - an increase of $6,113,570;

Cereals (HS code 10) - an increase of $5,002,591.

The largest declines in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $469,148,373;

Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes (HS code 28) - a decrease of $98,335,231;

Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $46,894,950;

Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $23,178,529;

Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,294,250;

Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $6,402,174;

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $3,096,116.