Russia's Tyumen Oblast gets interested in Nazarbayev University experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana City met with the Governor of the Tyumen Region during the visit of the Russian delegation to the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital city administration.

Asset Issekeshev and Vladimir Yakushev discussed the prospects for cooperation between Astana and Tyumen.

Today's Tyumen is a well-established center for oilfield services (production and transportation) and mechanical engineering. Presently, the Tyumen Oblast actively cooperates with the border region of our country - North Kazakhstan region.

Within the two-day visit, the regional administration plans to visit the Expo 2017 exhibition to have a look at the technologies presented by the participating countries. In particular, the guests are willing to see the pavilions of Russia, Kazakhstan, other CIS countries, France, Germany, and China.

The investment policy development in our region is one of the top priorities of the Russian region's leaders. Therefore, about 50 entrepreneurs from the Tyumen Oblast has arrived in Astana to establish contacts with Kazakhstan-based enterprises.

Education is one of the most important things for the development of Tyumen. In this respect, the delegation plans to visit the Nazarbayev University as the development and establishment of scientific and educational exchanges is another priority for interregional cooperation.

It is noteworthy that according to the 2020 Astana City Development Program, set by the Head of State's instructions, the capital is to develop into a smart and safe city, the regional international hub for investors and innovations.

"The major part of the city is built on the undeveloped territory. We were going from the airport, and it is clear that it is a completely new infrastructure, completely different approaches, beautiful architecture. I think we will go sightseeing around the city gladly and see a lot of interesting things, " the governor of the Tyumen Oblast shared his impressions of the city.