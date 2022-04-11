Russia sees 11,800 new COVID cases, but still record low since June 10
In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since June 10, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.07%.
As many as 1,390 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,457 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 589 over the past day versus 742 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,749,020, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 609 over the past day versus 617 a day earlier, reaching 1,508,489.
Patients' deaths
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 248 over the past day versus 259 a day earlier, reaching 371,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
The daily death toll was the lowest since November 2, 2020, when 238 deaths were registered.
The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.
Patients' recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 26,755 over the past day, reaching 17,239,857, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.7% of the total number of those infected.
A day earlier some 29,372 patients recovered.