Russia sees COVID morbidity rate rise in 36 regions, says top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus morbidity rate is on the rise in 36 Russian regions, stated Anna Popova, the nation’s chief sanitary doctor, on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«Last week, we reported only 11 regions being in the growth phase (of COVID-19 morbidity - TASS), this number has climbed by 25 to 36 constituent entities,» she said during an interview on the NTV channel.

To date, as of September 21, over 7,333,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with more than 6,542,000 patients having recovered from the disease. In addition, so far over 200,000 fatalities have been recorded nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.