Russia sends missile systems to Syria to counter possible threats - air force head

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has deployed missile defense systems in Syria to counter a possible strike against its forces in the country and also to prevent attempts to hijack a warplane, Commander-in-Chief of Russia's Aerospace Forces Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev has said.

"We have studied all the possible threats. We sent there not only fighter jets, attack aircraft, bomber aircraft, helicopters but also missile systems. As various force majeure circumstances may occur," Bondarev said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper published on Thursday.

Bondarev explained that such emergency situations may be an attempt to hijack an aircraft and attack against Russian military in Syria. "We should be ready for this," he said.

Russia's aerospace forces launched surgical strikes against terrorist targets in Syria on September 30 at the request of President Bashar Assad. The Russian air group in Syria comprises more than 50 warplanes and helicopters. Russia plans no ground operations in Syria.

Source: TASS