Russia strikes IS facilities in Syria with cruise missiles

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have destroyed three large weapons and ammunition depots of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and a terrorist command post near the city of Aqerbat in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The strike has destroyed three large weapons and ammunitions depots along with a terrorist command post close to the city of Aqerbat, which has been confirmed by objective control data," the ministry said.



Photo: © Russian Defense Ministry's Press and Information Department/TASS

