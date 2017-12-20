Russia submits list of 350 ‘neutral status’ athletes for 2018 Olympics to IOC - source

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has filed a list of 350 national athletes with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) planning to participate under the IOC's neutral status in the 2018 Winter Games, a source in the ROC told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision in November to shorten the extended list of athletes seeking participation in the Olympics in South Korea, reducing the number to 350," the source told TASS.

The extended list of Russia's athletes for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was approved by the ROC in April 2017 and had a total of 633 athletes listed.

"We have listed all athletes, who we believe to be potentially capable of adequately representing Russia at the Games and then sent the document to the IOC," the source added.

The IOC's Executive Board announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or what the IOC labels as the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.'

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea's PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.