Russia successfully performed first tests of ionic jet engine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Voronezh KBKhA company completed the series of first firing trials of the high frequency ionic electric jet engine, Russian state-owned corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"A series of new firing trials is planned to increase run life and check stability of confirmed characteristics during the long-term engine operation," Roscosmos said. The engine was developed by KBKhA in cooperation with the Moscow Aviation Institute.

Trials were implemented at a special vacuum test bench and evidenced conformity of engine parameters to characteristics in the terms of reference. Such engines can be used for various tasks, from correction and stabilization of operational orbits of satellites to deep space flights.

Source: TASS