13:58, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6
Russia test-firing new hypersonic zircon cruise missiles for 5th-gen subs
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first tests of the Russian Navy's new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles have been launched in Russia, a senior defense industry source said Thursday.
"The tests of the hypersonic Zircon missiles have begun using a ground-based launching site," the source told RIA Novosti.
The hypersonic cruise missile's speed is estimated to be 5-6 Mach.
