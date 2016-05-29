Russia to bid for hosting UEFA Champions League final after 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia hopes for hosting the UEFA Champions League final after 2020, Sports Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

Last time Russia hosted the UEFA Champions League final was in 2008 when FC Manchester United from the UK won the trophy at the Luzhniki sports arena in Moscow.

"There is little probability before 2020 because we're hosting football tournaments of the highest international and European levels," the sports minister said.

"I don't think we have a chance. But in the future, of course, yes. All the more so as the level of organizing the final of the Champions League in Moscow was a benchmark level," Mutko said.

Russia will host the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017, the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and some matches of the final stage of the UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg in 2020.

For more information go to TASS