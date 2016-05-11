Russia to continue using Baikonur despite recent launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia plans to continue cooperation with Kazakhstan in terms of using the Baikonur Cosmodrome despite the commissioning of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Obviously, the recent launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was a big event for Russia. It's really important for Russia that remains a leader in terms of space exploration. However, we are not going to stop our cooperation with Kazakhstan in terms of using the Baikonur Cosmodrome," Valentina Matviyenko said answering a journalists' questions at the briefing upon completion of the meeting with Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

She also reminded journalists that a light carrier rocket was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome so far.

"The next stage is launching a heavy-lift launch vehicle. The third stage is launching manual crafts. It requires time," she added.

According to her, the present relations between Russia and Kazakhstan regarding the use of the Baikonur Cosmodrome are based on the new policy of the two independent countries.

"We have the signed agreement on rental of Baikonur till 2050, where all the legal aspects regarding joint activity in terms of space exploration are observed," V. Matviyenko said.

"Our specialists are actively cooperating. I think that Baikonur will be in demand for a long time. The Vostochny Cosmodrome is not a competition, it's a partner. Therefore, jointly with Kazakhstan we will be implementing space exploration programs and moving forward. I am sure that Baikonur will be as popular as Vostochny," she added.

