Russia to face Canada in ice hockey world semifinals

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Canada defeated Germany 2:1 in Cologne to face Russia in the semifinals of the IIHF World Championship due on Saturday, TASS reports.

Mark Scheifele and Jeff Skinner scored for Canada on the 18th and 39th minute. Yannic Seidenberg scored for Germany (54th minute).

The semifinals will also be held in Cologne. The first semifinal, of Canada and Russia, will begin at 16:15 Moscow time on Saturday. The second semifinal, to begin at 20:15 Moscow time, will be played by Finland and Sweden. The bronze medal game and the final will also take place in Cologne, at 17:15 and 21:45 on May 21.

Russia and Canada have faced each other 21 times during world championships, Olympic Games and world cups. Russia has won nine of these encounters. The opponents have played 16 games during world championships, each team winning eight games.

The two teams' previous encounter, during the final of the 2015 World Championship in Prague, ended with Canada's 6:1 victory.