ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian President Putin ordered to increase Armed Forces manpower to nearly two million by July this year, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

"Establish the manpower of the Russian Armed Forces: from January 1, 2017, numbering 1,897,694 units, including 1,013,628 servicemen; from July 1, 2017, numbering 1,903,051 units, including 1,013,628 servicemen," the decree reads.