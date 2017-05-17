EN
    17:41, 17 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia to launch lunar missions from Vostochny spaceport

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM All missions planned under the Russian lunar program will be launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East, CEO of the Lavochkin Research and Production Association Sergei Lemeshevsky told TASS on Wednesday.

    "A decision has been made that the entire lunar program will start from Vostochny," the CEO said.

    The Lavochkin Research and Production Association is the developer of lunar satellites.

    The first mission, Luna-Glob (Moon-Globe) is scheduled to be launched in late 2019, he said.

    "Work is in full swing to make the spacecraft. All the contracts have been concluded and we are finishing the design mock-up. Simultaneously, we are preparing a thermal mock-up," the Lavochkin chief executive said.

    Read more .

    Photo: © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

