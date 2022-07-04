EN
    16:49, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia to lift coronavirus restrictions on land border on July 15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On July 15, Russia will lift restrictions on crossing the country’s land border which were introduced over the spread of the coronavirus infection in 2020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

    «Following the results of the crisis center’s discussion, a decision was made to lift the epidemic-related temporary restrictions on crossing the state border of the Russian Federation starting on July 15, 2022,» the statement said.

    On June 14, due to the improved epidemic situation, a decision was made to lift the restrictions on foreign citizens entering Russia via air and maritime checkpoints yet a number of restrictions on land arrivals continued to be in effect.

    Russia introduced the restrictions at border crossings in March 2020 over the threat of the coronavirus infection.


    Photo: © Alexei Konovalov/TASS


