    15:45, 20 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Russia to produce about 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by end-October

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will produce around 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by the end of October, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel, TASS reports.

    «We plan to reach around 300,000 doses [of vaccine] by the end of the month,» he said.

    Earlier Manturov said that Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine production would gradually rise from 800,000 doses in November to 15 mln doses next spring.

    On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It underwent clinical trials in June and July. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that Russia had received applications from 20 countries for supply of 1 bln doses of the vaccine.



    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
