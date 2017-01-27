Russia to receive FISU flag during Universiade closure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Heiro", Taimyr People's Ensemble of Song and Dance of the people of the North will present Taimyr and Russia in Almaty during the solemn ceremony of closing of the World Winter Universiade-2017 when the Flame Torch will be handed over from Kazakhstan to Russia, the administration of the Taimyr region informed.

Universiade-2017 will take place from January 28 to February 8 in Almaty.

Reportedly, on February 8 in Almaty there will be held the ceremony of handover of the FISU flag, the symbol of Universiade. The ceremony manifests passing of the Universiade from one country to another. The receiving party will be Russia, RIA Novosti inform.

The Executive Directorate of the World Winter Universiade-2019 as the future organizer of the competitions has developed a draft plan which includes the ceremony of FISU flag handover and has invited Taimyr artists of Heiro band.

"All 12 artists of Heiro dance band will perform in Almaty. The performance will last for 10 minutes and will include the shows of Moscow vocalists, gymnasts, beatboxers, and ice show ballet. The performances will be accompanied by laser shows, video content and special effects.

The next World Winter Universiade will take place in March 2019.