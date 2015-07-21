EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:59, 21 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia to start tests of new heavy intercontinental missile in 18-24 months - official

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's work on designing and developing the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is at the third stage and tests will start in 18-24 months, Aide to the Strategic Missile Force Commander Igor Denisov said on Tuesday.

    "As of today, the third stage of the design and development work is under way. I believe we'll reach the stage of tests of this heavy missile in 18-24 months," he said.

    The Sarmat heavy ICBM is designed to replace the Voyevoda (NATO reporting name: SS-18 Satan) ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force, the aide said, Kazinform refers to TASS.com.

