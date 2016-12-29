Russia, Turkey, Iran preparing for Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia together with Turkey and Iran have begun preparations to hold negotiations on settlement of Syrian conflict in Astana, Russian Internal Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov announced, RIA Novosti informed.

"Now together with the Turks and Iranians we are starting preparations for the meeting in Astana", Lavrov said.

On Thursday Putin informed of signing of three documents. The first document is between the Syrian Government and armed opposition on cessation of fire on the territory of the country. The second document outlines the set of measures to control the cease-fire regime. The third document is statement of intention to begin peace talks for settlement of the Syrian conflict.

It was earlier announced by Putin, that he had agreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan to offer the Syrian conflict parties to continue the process of peaceful settlement of the rift in Astana. The new dialogue platform, according to Putin, will add to the Geneva talks. In the telephone conversation with Putin and Erdogan President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and stated readiness to provide the platform for the talks in Astana.