Russia-Ukraine talks begin in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Russia-Ukraine talks have started in Belarus, Kazinform reports.

The key issue of the Moscow-Kyiv talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

The Kyiv delegation in Belarus includes Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhailo Podolyak.

Earlier Vladimir Medinsky, Russian delegation head and Assistant to the Russian President, announced that the sides reached an agreement to hold talks in Belarus.