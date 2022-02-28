EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia-Ukraine talks begin in Belarus

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Russia-Ukraine talks have started in Belarus, Kazinform reports.

    The key issue of the Moscow-Kyiv talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

    The Kyiv delegation in Belarus includes Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhailo Podolyak.

    Earlier Vladimir Medinsky, Russian delegation head and Assistant to the Russian President, announced that the sides reached an agreement to hold talks in Belarus.


    Tags:
    Russia Belarus Ukraine World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!