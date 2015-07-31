Russia vows response to new US sanctions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow will respond to the expansion of the US sanctions list, which is destroying bilateral relations and leading to the escalation of confrontation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

"By imposing new sanctions against Russian citizens and companies, the United States have shown once again that they have chosen the path toward deepening the confrontation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official website.

"Certainly such course will not be left without our response," the statement said.

On Thursday, the United States included about two dozen entities and more than ten individuals in the existing sanction's list related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, the European Union and their allies imposed several rounds of economic, financial and technological sanctions on Russia over alleged meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the Ukrainian crisis and has responded to Western sanctions with a one-year food import ban that was extended for an additional year in June.

On Wednesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing the destruction of food imports under current embargo starting August 6.