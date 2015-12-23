Russia vows to respond to U.S. decision to expand sanctions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kremlin on Tuesday vowed to take countermeasures against the U.S. decision to expand anti-Russian sanction list.

"This is continuation of the unfriendly stance against Russia that runs counter to logic," Tass news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, who added there would be devastating effect on bilateral relations.

"The Russian side will initially review these decisions taken (by the U.S.) and then consider possible countermeasures. As it is known, in such cases the principle of reciprocity prevails," said Peskov. "We may only regret that Washington selects such a line in sharp contrast to demands of the time, contrary to the common sense, contrary to the need for interaction, build-up of cooperation, and so on."

U.S. Treasury Department earlier imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities in an effort to maintain pressure on Russia over its action related to the crisis in Ukraine.

John Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said that the move demonstrated "the United States' unwavering resolve to pressure Russia to respect the security and sovereignty of Ukraine."

The new designation came one day after the European Union announced it would prolong the economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2016.

Over U.S. decision to expand its sanction list against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned Washington that bilateral relations would be driven to "dead end" and the Economic Development Ministry called the move as "unconstructive and short-sighted."

The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its alleged support for independence-seeking militants in eastern Ukraine. Russia has responded with an import ban against foodstuffs from the United States, the EU and several other countries.

