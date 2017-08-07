EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 07 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia wins EXPO 2017 Football Cup by beating World Select Team

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of the Russian legendary football stars has won the EXPO 2017 Football Cup international tournament in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the final match, the Russians faced the World Select Team. The team with such names as Hernán Crespo, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, and Jean-Pierre Papin, lost by a score of 7:4.
    null null 

    The match was interesting as three players bagged braces. Two goals were scored by Vincent Candela (France), Evgeni Aldonin and Viktor Bulatov. Dmitri Sennikov, Azamat Abduraimov (Uzbekistan), and Jari Litmanen (Finland) stood out as well.
    null 

    It was Portugal that took the third place in the tournament after beating Kazakhstan (7:13).

    Recall, the EXPO 2017 Football Cup is dedicated to the Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition. The project resembles the Legends Cup annually held in Moscow, Russia. The large-scale sports event of such kind is held for the first time in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    null null 

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!